Barcelona confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish right back on two-year deal

Barcelona have been working on adding reinforcements to Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side over the last few weeks. A number of players have already been brought in, and they have now added another to their roster.

Barcelona have announced the signing of Trilli from Deportivo La Coruna. The 20-year-old has signed a two-year contract, which will take him through to the end of the 2024-25 season.

❗️ 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 🤝 El FC Barcelona y el Deportivo de La Coruña han llegado a un acuerdo para el traspaso de 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶, que firmará un contrato hasta el 30 de junio del 2025 🙌🏼 ¡Bienvenido!

Trilli is very highly-rated within Spanish football, and he has previously been on the radar of several LaLiga sides. Fortunately for Barcelona, it is them that have signed him, having activated his release clause, believed to be €200k, at Depor.

Trilli will look to make his mark at Barca Atletic next season, and he could have the chance to progress to Xavi Hernandez’s first team. Right-back is an area that Barcelona have struggled with for several years now, so he could look to take advantage of that situation.