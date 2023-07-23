Atletico Madrid begin plans to sign €70m-rated Paris Saint-Germain star

While it has already been a productive transfer window for Atletico Madrid, following the arrivals of Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino, club officials are not done yet, with further additions being worked on.

Atletico’s current objective is to sign a new defensive midfielder. Several names have been linked, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofyan Amrabat, but their top target is Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti.

As reported by Marca, Atletico have begun plans in order to sign the Italian international. Initial talks have taken place with PSG, who value their player at €70m.

While this is too much at the moment, Los Colchoneros hope that player sales over the next few weeks will be able to fund their efforts to sign Verratti this summer. Unfortunately, they are likely to be facing competition for his signature, as Liverpool and one other unnamed Premier League club are also keen.

Verratti would be a statement signing for Atletico Madrid, but at this stage, it is nothing but a dream. They will hope that they are able to generate income through player sales in the near future so that they can put their plans into action.