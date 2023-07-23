Almeria

Atalanta want El Bilal Toure if Rasmus Hojlund joins Manchester United

Almeria striker El Bilal Toure could be at the centre of a summer striker transfer tug of war across three countries.

Premier League side Everton were the first to register an interest in signing the Malian international but they were initially put off by Almeria’s asking price.

On the back of scoring seven league goals in his debut La Liga season in 2022/23, Almeria were determined to hold out for his full €40m release clause.

The Toffees remain interested in a deal but the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma on loan has reduced their immediate need for a new attacker.

However, the chances of Toure leaving Andalucia remain open in the coming weeks, with Atalanta monitoring the 21-year-old as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Atalanta are preparing to potentially lose Danish star Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United and Toure would be an option as a replacement.

Hojlund has been linked with a €70m move to Old Trafford as part of Erik ten Hag’s summer rebuild.

Posted by

Tags Arnaut Danjuma Atalanta El Bilal Toure everton Manchester United Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News