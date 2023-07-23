Atalanta want El Bilal Toure if Rasmus Hojlund joins Manchester United

Almeria striker El Bilal Toure could be at the centre of a summer striker transfer tug of war across three countries.

Premier League side Everton were the first to register an interest in signing the Malian international but they were initially put off by Almeria’s asking price.

On the back of scoring seven league goals in his debut La Liga season in 2022/23, Almeria were determined to hold out for his full €40m release clause.

The Toffees remain interested in a deal but the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma on loan has reduced their immediate need for a new attacker.

However, the chances of Toure leaving Andalucia remain open in the coming weeks, with Atalanta monitoring the 21-year-old as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Atalanta are pushing to sign El Bilal Touré from Almeria, revealed as top target one month ago. Negotiations are ongoing but Everton interest remains. ✨🇲🇱 Atalanta want Touré as priority but new striker has to join ASAP in any case because Man Utd will bid fro Højlund soon. pic.twitter.com/RzYX1Ocy2X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

Atalanta are preparing to potentially lose Danish star Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United and Toure would be an option as a replacement.

Hojlund has been linked with a €70m move to Old Trafford as part of Erik ten Hag’s summer rebuild.