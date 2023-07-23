Barcelona

Anderlecht working on hijacking Barcelona’s move for former Chelsea youngster

Following a flurry of exits earlier this summer, Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic will require something of a rebuild this summer.

Victor Barbera, Arnau Tenas, Luismi Cruz and Ilias Akhomach are among those to have already left, while Chadi Riad is set to depart Barcelona on a permanent basis to join LaLiga rivals Real Betis.

As a result, a plethora of new signings are needed. Barcelona had hoped that one of them would be former Chelsea player Tudor Mendel-Idowu. They have verbally agreed a deal with the 18-year-old, who is currently a free agent, but Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Anderlecht are working on hijacking the deal.

Barcelona are unlikely to offer Mendel-Idowu a particularly large wage package due to the status he would take, as well as their finances being precarious, so Anderlecht could have the advantage in that regard.

It remains to be seen whether Mendel-Idowu does indeed sign for Barcelona this summer, but Anderlecht certainly fancy their chances of the pipping them to a deal.

