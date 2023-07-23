Anderlecht working on hijacking Barcelona’s move for former Chelsea youngster

Following a flurry of exits earlier this summer, Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic will require something of a rebuild this summer.

Victor Barbera, Arnau Tenas, Luismi Cruz and Ilias Akhomach are among those to have already left, while Chadi Riad is set to depart Barcelona on a permanent basis to join LaLiga rivals Real Betis.

As a result, a plethora of new signings are needed. Barcelona had hoped that one of them would be former Chelsea player Tudor Mendel-Idowu. They have verbally agreed a deal with the 18-year-old, who is currently a free agent, but Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Anderlecht are working on hijacking the deal.

Excl: Anderlecht are now trying to hijack Barcelona move to sign former Chelsea talent Tudor Mendel 🚨🟣 #transfers Barça verbally agreed personal terms with Mendel to sign him as free agent for U21 team but Anderlecht making last minute attempt. pic.twitter.com/e7D6MuWwNi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2023

Barcelona are unlikely to offer Mendel-Idowu a particularly large wage package due to the status he would take, as well as their finances being precarious, so Anderlecht could have the advantage in that regard.

It remains to be seen whether Mendel-Idowu does indeed sign for Barcelona this summer, but Anderlecht certainly fancy their chances of the pipping them to a deal.