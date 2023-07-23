Analysis: Where does Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fit at Atletico Madrid?

A move for Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg would continue Atletico Madrid’s solid summer transfer business.

Diego Simeone has been working overtime to complete deals as part of a squad overhaul in Madrid with the majority of his business not generating huge attention.

Simeone has brought in a new defence for less than €8m including crucial captures via Javi Galan and Cesar Azpilicueta to bolster his backline.

Up next for Simeone is a new midfielder, as losing Geoffrey Kondogbia to Marseille, left him light in the engine room ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Saul Niguez looks set to stay, and play a reduced role, alongside Rodrigo De Paul and club captain Koke, but more is needed, with Hojbjerg identified as a key target.

Injuries forced Simeone to switch between systems last season, with an unfamiliar 3-5-2 used ahead of his favoured 4-4-2, with hard working wingers.

Spurs stuck with 3-4-3 in 2023/24, despite Antonio Conte’s exit, with Hojbjerg starting 35 of 38 Premier League games as a conventional central midfielder.

Despite appearing to be a straightforward midfield combatant, ideally suited Simeone’s demands, Hojbjerg’s 2022/23 numbers show his progressive ability.

Playing as a central midfielder in a four player unit is not easy in 2023, with Simeone preferring to mould players into what he wants, but Hojbjerg has played the majority of his career in the position.

Hojbjerg was fourth on the Premier League list for progressive passes from midfield players and second for midfield touches, based on last season’s data.

An ability to demand possession and move the ball forward with consistent efficiency and accuracy is exactly what Simeone needs and wants.

His skillset could dovetail strongly with Koke in the centre of the pitch with Marcos Llorente first choice as a narrow right sided midfielder.

Hojbjerg is rumoured to have asked Spurs to lower their asking price to secure a move with Simeone pushing hard to get the deal completed before the season kicks off in August.

Images via Getty Images