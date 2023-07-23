Analysis: Evaluating Barcelona’s three “necessary sales” for this summer’s transfer window

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer window over the last few weeks. They have already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu, while a deal for Vitor Roque to join next year has already been wrapped up.

However, an area that Barcelona have struggled with is selling players. Only Samuel Umtiti has departed the club so far this summer, and he only left after agreeing a mutual contract termination.

Given their precarious financial situation, Barcelona need to sell players in order to be able to register all of their new signings before the transfer window closes. At this stage, this could be very touch-and-go.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have outlined three players that they have deemed as “necessary sales”. The trio are those that the club clearly feels have no future, and given the financial situation, it is essential that they are moved on.

Ferran Torres

Torres has had a difficult spell at Barcelona since joining from Manchester City in January 2022. From the start of last season, he has been unable to force himself into the starting line-up especially with Raphinha having joined from Leeds United last summer.

His natural position is right wing, and he has Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha ahead of him in the pecking order, and with Lamine Yamal banging on the door too. As a result, selling Torres certainly makes sense.

Unfortunately, Torres has shown no signs of wanting to leave Barcelona, so there is a strong chance that he stays for next season at least.

Sergino Dest

Dest was deemed as surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez last summer, and he was dually sent out on loan to AC Milan for the 2022-23 season, where he barely played. However, he has returned for pre-season, and it appears that he will be given the chance to prove himself.

He may find himself back in first team contention if he performs well, but Barcelona are looking to sign a new right-back, and if they are able to do so, then it would make sense to move Dest on before the end of the transfer window.

Clement Lenglet

There is little doubt that Barcelona need to sell Lenglet this summer. He is a high earner, and he has no place in Xavi’s squad for next season, especially following the acquisition of Martinez.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, no interested parties have met their €15m asking price at this stage, but they will be hopeful of some movement over the next few weeks.