Xavi Hernandez asks Barcelona not to sell young forward this summer

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well-documented, and they mean that significant sales will be required this summer in order to comply with LaLiga’s FFP regulations.

As a result, Barcelona will look to move on a number of players. One of those could be Ez Abde, as the 21-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe, following a successful loan spell at Osasuna last season.

However, as reported by MD, Xavi Hernandez does not want Abde to be sold, and he has asked Barcelona not to sell him this summer. This points towards Abde being an important part of Xavi’s plans for the new season, in which he will hope to cement his places as Barcelona’s starting left winger.

Abde is currently with the rest of the Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour of the United States, and he will hope to see a good amount of action, with Xavi set to run the rule over his performances.

Retaining Abde would be a very smart decision for Barcelona. He certainly has the potential to be an important player, and Xavi Hernandez has realised that.