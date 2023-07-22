WATCH: Sergio Busquets rolls back the years with vintage display on his Inter Miami debut

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Inter Miami took on Cruz Azul in their first match of the 2023 League Cups tournament. It was very special occasion, as it was also the first matches for both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

The ex-Barcelona pair were officially unveiled last weekend, and they have quickly got down to work. They were named as substitutes by Tata Martino, but were both brought on in the 54th minute.

While Messi stole the show with a last-gasp winner in added time, Busquets also greatly impressed, producing a performance similar to ones he has displayed for Barcelona over the years. His link-up play with Messi was particularly effective.

That Sergio Busquets-Lionel Messi link-up 🤌pic.twitter.com/cHJdC2tG7r — Football España (@footballespana_) July 22, 2023

Busquets, like Messi, will hope to have a big impact while at Inter Miami. The MLS side have had a disastrous season up until now, but the introduction of the Barcelona pair (with Jordi Alba also to come) could turn their campaign around in the coming weeks.