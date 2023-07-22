Real Madrid would have to pay in excess of €400m to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer

Transfer news over the last 12 hours was been dominated by one man: Kylian Mbappe. This is because Paris Saint-Germain has decided to transfer-list their star asset, who was yet to sign a contract extension at the club.

Mbappe’s current deal expires next summer, meaning that he can sign a pre-contract with any interested party in January, and PSG would be left out-of-pocket. As such, the decision has been made to put him up for sale, so that they can recoup funds.

Real Madrid’s intention has been to sign Mbappe as a free agent, but these revelations could bring forward their plans. However, if they do look to sign him this summer, it will be a very expensive operation.

As reported by Marca, it would cost in excess of €400m for Real Madrid to sign Mbappe this summer. This includes a transfer fee, which could reach €200m, as well as wages, agent fees and a signing-on fee.

Real Madrid are unwilling to pay this amount, and for the time being, they will not look to make their move until January. Given that Mbappe only wants to sign for them, it could be a very smart idea to hold off.