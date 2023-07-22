Real Betis offer two-year contract to former defender, deal likely to be completed soon

After a slow start to the summer, Real Betis have kicked into gear in the transfer market over the last few weeks. Ayoze Perez and Marc Roca have signed from Leicester City and Leeds United respectively, while Hector Bellerin has joined as a free agent. Others will soon follow too.

Chadi Riad has agreed a deal to join Betis from Barcelona, and another player to have worn the Blaugrana colours that could be returning to Betis this summer is Marc Bartra.

The 32-year-old recently became a free agent after terminating with Trabzonspor, and according to Relevo, he has a proposal on the table from Los Verdiblancos. They have submitted a two-year contract offer to Bartra, with the deal also including the option for an additional year.

Bartra is expected to accept the offer, and his return to Real Betis should be finalised in the next couple of weeks. Manuel Pellegrini’s squad continues to improve ahead of the start of the new LaLiga season.