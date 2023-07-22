Barcelona Real Betis

Real Betis close to completing permanent signing of highly-rated Barcelona defender

Chadi Riad looks set to be leaving Barcelona in the next few days. The young Moroccan defender, who is highly-rated within La Masia, will be departing on permanent basis, and he looks set to remain in LaLiga.

According to Albert Roge, Real Betis have won the race to sign Riad. Finals details are being agreed between the two clubs, before the 20-year-old transfer is made official.

Sampdoria had been best-placed to sign Riad, as they agreed a deal with Barcelona which would’ve saw them pay €3m, with the Blaugrana retaining a buyback clause worth €7m. However, the young central defender has opted for Los Verdiblancos instead.

It’s not yet known how much Real Betis will pay for Riad, or if Barcelona will have a buyback option as part of this deal. However, in the short term, it is money that the LaLiga champions desperately need, so that is a positive for them.

