PSG willing to sell Kylian Mbappe to ‘highest bidder’ – report

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to do what it takes to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe’s future in Paris has reached crisis point this month with the France captain in an open stand off with the club over his future.

The former AS Monaco star is contracted to the Ligue 1 champions until the end of the 2023/24 season but a clause to extend that by 12 months must be activated by end of July 2023.

Mbappe has confirmed his intention not to trigger the clause, as he looks to push through a move to Real Madrid, but the club want to sell him.

Real Madrid’s plan to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in 2024 is in danger as PSG want to offload their star striker this summer to ensure a transfer fee.

As per reports from Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol, PSG have no interest in ensuring Mbappe’s gets his desired move to Madrid, and will listen to all applicable offers.

“PSG will do whatever they can to sell Mbappe to the highest bidder”, he said.

“There’s zero emotion as far as PSG are concerned. It’s business. It’s transactional and they don’t care where he goes.

“They will happily do business with Real Madrid or anyone who pays up and they have no issues dealing with Saudi clubs.”