PSG believe Kylian Mbappe has already reached agreement with Real Madrid – Fabrizio Romano

The Kylian Mbappe saga had a major development on Friday evening, with it being reported that Paris Saint-Germain have now decided to transfer-list the 24-year-old, as a result of him not signing a contract extension.

Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE starting from today. ⚠️ #Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024 — he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi’s public statement. PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée. pic.twitter.com/kWvcu1AOzx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

The decision also meant that Mbappe was excluded from PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan. He will remain in Paris, training with other players that the French champions are keen to sell this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, in his exclusive Substack column with CaughtOffside, another reason for PSG’s decision is that they already believe Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

“Kylian Mbappe hasn’t travelled with the PSG squad to Japan. No injury, no other things, the decision is official and has been made by Paris Saint-Germain so it’s not a mutual decision. Starting from today PSG have decided that Kylian Mbappe is no longer in the first-team squad and is available on the market.

“Paris Saint-Germain believe Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid to join them on a free transfer in the summer of 2024. The reality is that PSG, knowing that, prefer to negotiate right now with no veto to any club. PSG are formally saying to all the clubs if they want Kylian Mbappe now, this summer, in these days, in these weeks, they can come with a bid. PSG are open to selling Mbappe immediately.”

PSG are determined to not let Mbappe leave for free, and this could force Real Madrid into bringing forward their plans to sign him. It remains to be seen whether they look to submit a bid, or wait the situation out.