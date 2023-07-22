Pedri impressed by Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona start

Barcelona star Pedri has opened up on his impression of Ilkay Gundogan’s start at the club.

La Blaugrana secured a bold swoop to sign the Germany international on a free transfer this month after he opted against signing a contract extension with Manchester City.

Gundogan superbly captained City to a trophy treble in the final weeks of the 2022/23 season but he was tempted by a new challenge in Catalonia.

The veteran midfielder has now joined up with his new teammates and will feature in their preseason tour of the USA.

Pedri has already established himself as a crucial part of the Barcelona engine room with Gundogan adding key experience alongside the 20-year-old.

The pair have been training together at their USA base and Pedri is impressed by the enduring quality of Gundogan.

“It’s a spectacle to see how he turns and doesn’t lose the ball. I’m sure we’re going to enjoy him a lot. It’s hard to see him ever losing the ball as he transmits lots of calm”, as per reports from Marca.

Barcelona face Juventus in their first preseason game of the summer with a clash scheduled for June 23 in Santa Clara, California.