Paris Saint-Germain submit €12m offer to Sevilla for Europa League hero

As a result of their poor financial situation, Sevilla will be forced into selling a number of first team players this summer so that Jose Luis Mendilibar is able to bring in necessary reinforcements for his squad.

Several high-profile names have been linked with a departure, among them Youssef En-Nesyri and Yassine Bounou. The latter is almost certain to leave this summer, having lost the number one position to Marko Dmitrovic.

According to Footmercato (via MD), Paris Saint-Germain are one of the sides interesting to signing Bono, and they have submitted an offer of €12m plus add-ons for the 32-year-old, who was instrumental in Sevilla’s Europa League final penalty shoot-out victory over Roma last season.

The offer is unlikely to be accepted, as Sevilla are reportedly looking for €20m in order to sell Bono. Given that his contract does not expire until 2025, Los Nervionenses aren’t under big pressure to drop their asking price.

Bono has been an excellent servant for Sevilla since joining from Girona in 2019, but it definitely appears that he is coming towards the end of his time in Andalusia. If it is the French capital he goes to, PSG will need to up their bid.