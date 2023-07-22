Manchester City press Barcelona target Bernardo Silva over contract extension

Manchester City want a contract extension answer from Bernardo Silva as transfer interest from Barcelona continues.

Silva has been once again linked with a possible move to Catalonia despite his evergreen importance to City.

Xavi is looking to add more creativity to his midfield, but City’s €60m asking price would make a deal almost impossible, due to Barcelona’s financial issues.

Club president Joan Laporta has hinted he is interested in a move for the Portuguese international but the next step is controlled by City.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, City have offered Silva a contract extension, with a weekly wage of £300,000 until 2027.

Despite City’s confidence over retaining Silva, they remain pragmatic on the situation, and could sell, if he refuses to commit his future to the club.

If Silva indicates a willingness to move on, Barcelona are expected to be challenged by Paris Saint-Germain for the former AS Monaco midfielder.