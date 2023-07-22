Kylian Mbappe will only join Real Madrid if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain this summer – report

Kylian Mbappe has captured the headlines across the footballing world over the last couple of days, with Paris Saint-Germain having officially put him up for sale, as a result of his decision not to sign a contract extension.

Mbappe’s current deal at PSG expires next summer, meaning that he can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club from the 1st of January 2024. The French champions do not want to leave him for free, so they intend to cash in now.

Real Madrid are the firm favourites to sign Mbappe, and they could now look to bring forward a move for the 24-year-old as a result of him being transfer-listed. Several other clubs, including those from Saudi Arabia, have also been interested in signing him, but as reported by L’Equipe, he only wants to join Los Blancos.

Mbappe could very well be Real Madrid’s new number nine. They have yet to replace Karim Benzema following his move to Al-Ittihad earlier this summer, but they could be about to do so in the next few weeks.