Kylian Mbappe prepared to sit on PSG bench in 2023/24

Kylian Mbappe is prepared to go to war with Paris Saint-Germain to seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe remains constantly linked with a switch to Los Blancos despite rejecting a move to the Spanish capital in 2022.

The France captain opted to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes committing his future to the club until 2024.

However, a club civil war has been sparked over his refusal to activate a clause to extend that to 2025, with PSG now prepared to sell him.

In the latest saga twist, Mbappe has been left out of PSG’s preseason tour of Japan and will remain in Paris to finalise his future plans.

PSG are ready to offload him, but Real Madrid are assessing their options, after originally planning to sign the 24-yeear-old for free in 2024.

As per reports from Sky Sports, Mbappe only wants to join Madrid, and is prepared to sit on the bench next season and run out his contract.