Ilkay Gundogan reveals Barcelona Champions League ambition

New Barcelona signing Ilkay Gundogan has set out an ambitious Champions League target for the 2023/24 season.

Gundogan opted to accept a free transfer move to Catalonia, as part of a two-year contract, after choosing not to extend his stint at Manchester City.

The German international led City to a trophy treble at the back end of 2022/23 and he will bring invaluable experience to Barcelona.

Gundogan has already spoken of his willingness to play in whichever role Xavi picks for him as the former midfielder plots changes to his team.

The 32-year-old has developed a reputation as an unassuming leader but he is determined to secure more success at his new club.

“I know this club aspires to be at the highest level in Europe. And now they have me, someone who comes from the club who just won the Champions League”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Of course I want more. The best thing would be to repeat what happened last year in La Liga and do better in the Champions League. That’s what we aspire to, that’s the goal.

Gundogan also offered an insight on Pep Guardiola’s enduring admiration for Barcelona following his incredible time in charge at the club.

Guardiola made a last minute push to keep Gundogan at City but the Catalan coach accepted his intention to move on.

“He loves Barca very much, they’re his team. He’s Catalan, he’s proud of everything he did here and what’s happened since he left.

“I know he still watches Barca a lot, maybe every game, and I’m sure he’ll do it now with me being here. He loves this club.”