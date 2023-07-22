David Silva to retire from football imminently after suffering ACL injury this week – report

Earlier this week, Real Sociedad revealed that David Silva had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training. The 37-year-old underwent initial tests, with more to be done in order to underline the extent of the issue.

El Larguero have now reported that Silva had torn the ACL in his left knee, meaning that he is likely to be out of action for a very lengthy period of time. The ligament was seemingly already partially damaged, meaning that the injury is even worse that usual, and will almost certainly see him miss the entire 2023-24 season.

🚨⚽️ ÚLTIMA HORA | David Silva va a anunciar su retirada del fútbol en activo 📌 Tiene roto el ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda 📌 Tenía ya parcialmente dañado ese ligamento y en una acción fortuita sintió molestias 🎙️ Informa @RobertoRamajo pic.twitter.com/skPwzSuUyz — El Larguero (@ellarguero) July 21, 2023

The same report states that as a result of this, Silva is set to announce his retirement from football with immediate effect. He clearly feels that he won’t be able to recover given he will be 38 at least upon return, so the decision has been made to hang up his boots.

It is a terrible shame that Silva will have to end his career in this way. He was one of the best midfielders of his generation, producing outstanding performances for Valencia, Manchester City, Real Sociedad and Spain over the years.