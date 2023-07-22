Chelsea to rival Real Madrid in race to sign Kylian Mbappe – report

With Paris Saint-Germain having now transfer-listed Kylian Mbappe following his decision not to sign a new contract at the club, the race now appears to be as to who will sign the French international.

Real Madrid are very much in pole position, although other clubs are now entering the race. One Saudi Arabian side are preparing a mammoth contract offer, while further interest has appeared from the Premier League.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea are interested in signing Mbappe this summer. They are currently figuring out whether a deal is possible, so at this stage, no offer has been made.

🚨Chelsea est intéressé par Kylian Mbappé ❗️ 🔹Les Blues étudient la faisabilité du transfert. Pas d’offre pour le moment. Au moins un autre club anglais est intéressé. 🔹Al-Hilal veut proposer à Kylian Mbappé 400M€ sur deux ans + indemnité de transfert de 200M€ pour Paris🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/NvgERmvwjU — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 22, 2023

The report also states that one other unnamed Premier League are keen on signing Mbappe. Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked in the past, so it may be one of them.

Despite interest in Mbappe picking up, Real Madrid are sure to be quite relaxed on the situation. They are still very keen on signing him, and reports suggest that the 24-year-old only has eyes for Los Blancos.