Carlo Ancelotti turns down multimillion-dollar offer to manage in Saudi Arabia

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation for much of 2023. This is because the Brazilian FA are very interested in making him the new head coach of the Selecao Canarinha.

Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to take over as Brazil head coach when his contract at Real Madrid expires next summer, although he appeared to dismiss that prospect when asked about it earlier this week.

What is certain is that Ancelotti’s full focus is on Real Madrid, and that was amplified when he turned down the chance to manage in Saudi Arabia, as reported by Diario AS.

Ancelotti is reported to have received a call from a representative of the PIF (who own four of the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr) to offer him the head coach position of a Saudi club, in exchange for a multimillion-dollar offer. However, the Italian turned down the approach.

Ancelotti’s future is sure to be a talking point over the coming season, especially with his contract coming to an end in a year’s time. However, his sole attention will be on Real Madrid, and their attempts at a successful campaign.