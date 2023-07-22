Barcelona set €15m asking price for midfielder wanted by Juventus and Saudi Arabia

It feels inevitable that Franck Kessie will leave Barcelona this summer. The 26-year-old only joined from AC Milan at the start of last summer’s transfer window, but he is expected to be on the move again.

Kessie struggled to establish himself in Xavi Hernandez’s side last season, and with Ilkay Gundogan having now been signed from Manchester City, he has been pushed further down the pecking order.

Barcelona also need to make significant sales this summer, and Kessie is likely to be one of those. According to Sport, they have placed a €15m price tag on the Ivorian, who has attracted interest from Juventus in the last couple of weeks, as well as Saudi Arabia.

Having signed him for free last summer, it represents good business for Barcelona, something that has been rather scarce over the last few years. It remains to be seen if any suitors look to pay that asking price.