Barcelona to consider other options for defender as Tottenham Hotspur negotiations stall

As a result of their poor financial situation, Barcelona will be forced into making significant sales this summer. However, they have so far struggled to do so, with only Samuel Umtiti (mutual contract termination) having departed the club on a permanent basis.

Clement Lenglet is one of the players that Barcelona are actively looking to sell. The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, and the Premier League are interested in securing his services on a permanent basis.

However, Spurs have yet to meet Barcelona’s asking price, which is believed to be €15m. As a result, the Blaugrana will look to offer him out to other clubs, according to MD, in the hope that they will meet their asking price.

Despite their poor financial standing, Barcelona are determined to not be taking advantage of this summer, and they appear to be sticking to their guns in regards to Lenglet’s asking price. It means that Spurs will have to pay that, otherwise they risk missing out on the 28-year-old.