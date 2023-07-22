Barcelona could net transfer windfall as Porto register interest in former left-back

Porto have been very active in the Spanish market this week. They are close to completing the signing of Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez, while they also reportedly have interest in Sergino Dest and Julian Araujo.

They now appear to have turned their attention to Andalusia, specifically Real Betis. According to Luis Pinto Coelho (via MD), they are interested in signing left-back Juan Miranda.

Miranda recently starred at the U21 European Championships, which saw Spain narrowing miss out on the title after losing to England in the final. He only has one year left on his contract at Betis, which could force them into cashing in if a renewal is impossible.

Barcelona will be hoping that Miranda is sold this summer. They have a 50% sell-on clause for the 23-year-old, as part of the deal which saw him sign for Real Betis two years ago. It remains to be seen whether Porto’s interest does indeed result in a bid.