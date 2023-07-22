Barcelona cancel Juventus friendly due to stomach virus in squad

Barcelona have confirmed their decision to cancel the Soccer Champions Tour friendly with Juventus.

La Blaugrana were due to kick off their preseason campaign with a clash against the Serie A giants at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The match was set to start at 7:30pm local time on July 22 on the USA west coast, with an early start for UK (3:30 am July 23) Spain (4:30 am July 23) fans, but it will not be fulfilled.

Barcelona made the decision around seven hours ahead of kick off after growing concerned over the spread of a stomach virus in their travelling squad.

The club have opted against details on which players are unwell and will provide an update on the remainder of the tour in the coming days.

Their next fixture is against Premier League side Arsenal on July 27 in Los Angeles and the club’s medical staff will be working hard to ensure that fixture is fulfilled.