Atletico Madrid open to selling winger yet to play a single game under Diego Simeone

Having already signed Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino so far this summer, Atletico Madrid have now shifted part of their focus towards bringing funds in.

Geoffrey Kondogbia and Renan Lodi have both already been sold to Marseille, and they are unlikely to be the only departures, with Atletico considering move on a number of other players, including the likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata.

Samuel Lino is someone that could be heading out of the door this summer. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Valencia, and he has offers for another temporary move for the 2023-24 season.

However, as reported by Diario AS, Atletico are more open to selling Lino, who has yet to play a single match for the club since signing from Gil Vicente last summer.

Lino currently does not have a place in Diego Simeone’s squad, as the Argentine head coach typically does not play with wingers, instead wing-backs as part of a 5-3-2 system.

It remains to be seen how Lino’s situation develops over the next few weeks. Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing him, so a departure from Atletico Madrid could well be on the table.