Atletico Madrid tracking Ligue 1 hotshot Elye Wahi

Atletico Madrid could make a bold move for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi next month.

Los Rojiblancos are planning for more squad reinforcements in the coming weeks as they gear up for the start of the 2023/24 La Liga season.

Diego Simeone has already made major changes to his back line with four new defenders coming into the club including veteran Spanish international Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, the Argentinian coach also wants to boost his goal power in 2023, with Alvaro Morata potentially returning to Italy this summer.

As per reports from French outlet L’Equipe, Atletico have registered a firm interest in signing France U21 international Wahl, after a superb end to the 2022/23 campaign.

Wahl ended the domestic season with 19 league goals and Atletico will battle Premier League giants Chelsea for him in a transfer race.

Montpellier are likely to quote both clubs around €35m for Wahl with the 20-year-old under contract at the Stade de la Mosson until 2025.

