Atletico Madrid in advanced talks to sign promising 19-year-old central defender from Argentina

Atletico Madrid have been very active in the transfer window so far this summer, having already completed four signings. One area that they have taken a particular focus on the South American market, and it is one that they are currently doing business in.

Having already signed Santiago Mourino from Uruguayan side Racing Club de Montevideo, Atletico have now moved on to working on a deal for another young South American central defender: Tomas Aviles.

According to Relevo, Atletico are in advanced talks with Argentine side Racing Club over a deal for Aviles. A bid has already been submitted, and negotiations are said to be progressing at a good pace.

If Aviles does sign for Atletico, the plan is for him to be immediately loaned out to Inter Miami, where he would be playing alongside ex-Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Atletico Madrid appear to be planning and future judging by their business so far this summer, and it is a tactic that should bode well for them.