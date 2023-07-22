Arnaut Danjuma to complete Villarreal to Everton move

Premier League side Everton are set to complete a deal to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

The move marks a strange turn of events for both Everton and Danjuma after he infamously rejected a move to Goodison Park in January.

The Dutch international appeared certain to move to Merseyside on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season but instead opted to join rivals Tottenham.

However, his time in London failed to ignite on a consistent basis, and he does not have a place in Villarreal’s plans for the 2023/24 season.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano a deal could be wrapped up in the next 24 hours with BBC Sport claiming he is currently undergoing a medical at Everton.

Danjuma will undergo medical tests as new Everton player today. 🔵🇳🇱 #EFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2023

Sean Dyche’s side struggled for goals as they survived relegation on the final day of last season and they are also in the hunt for Almeria striker El Bilal Toure ahead of the new campaign.