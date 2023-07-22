Arda Guler faces preseason fitness battle

New Real Madrid star Arda Guler could be forced to wait for his Los Blancos debut.

Guler joined the Real Madrid squad in flying out to the USA for a preseason tour last week but the Turkish international has picked up an injury in training.

Real Madrid face their first game of the summer schedule on July 24, up against AC Milan in California.

As per reports from Diario AS, Guler suffered a minor leg injury, and will be assessed by the club’s medical team in the coming days.

He was removed from the main training group in today’s session with advice to rest.

Real Madrid will take no chances on the 18-year-old, and despite the injury not being a serious concern, he will not be risked against AC Milan, if he is not 100% fit.

Guler cut short his summer break to join up with his new teammates and a setback would be a frustrating blow for the teenager.