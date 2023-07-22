Analysis: Where will Kylian Mbappe play at Real Madrid if he joins for 2023/24?

The transfer battle between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe’s future is set to dominate the coming weeks.

Mbappe’s future looks to be increasingly likely to include a move away from Paris as the Ligue 1 champions push for a resolution.

On the face of the situation, it looks to be relatively clear, with PSG confirming their plan to sell him next month.

Mbappe’s refusal to sign a contract extension until 2025 has angered the PSG hierarchy and they are now reportedly willing to offload him to the highest bidder.

However, despite their apparent indifference to where Mbappe ends up, all signs still point to Madrid.

Mbappe will reject any offers from Saudi Arabia regardless of PSG’s desire to sell.

As the wheels turn in this saga, Real Madrid face the prospect of being forced to change their plan to sign him for free in 2024, and Los Blancos do not appreciate having their arm twisted.

Real Madrid’s reputation is built on dictating transfer talks, not the other way around.

A 2023 swoop for Mbappe would disrupt Carlo Ancelotti’s plan for the incoming campaign, with his place not ‘ready’ until 2024.

Despite Ancelotti staunchly sticking to a 4-3-3 system last season, the veteran Italian has indicated a change of plan for 2023/24, to facilitate his new signings.

The rumoured plan was to have Jude Bellingham in a No.10 role, ahead of three midfielders, with a traditional front two i front of the England international.

Joselu has been brought in to cover the attacking spots and the 33-year-old can also play centrally as part of a front three.

If Mbappe joins in 2024, the plan is to move him centrally, with Vinicius Junior on the left, and a rotating option on the right.

Ancelotti wants to pass the torch from his old guard in midfield and ease the changes in attack in the next 12 months.

However, the uncomfortable scenario of having to move for Mbappe now could mean a tweak, with the Les Bleus skipper commanding a central role in every sense.