Analysis: Are PSG pushing Kylian Mbappe towards Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are facing a huge transfer decision in the coming days as Kylian Mbappe edges away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s future is torn between Paris and Madrid as he plots his next career move with his current team pushing for a quick decision.

PSG have consistently restated their stance on Mbappe’s future at the Parc des Princes as his contract extension clause nears expiry.

Mbappe’s current deal in Paris expires at the end of June 2024, following his decision to extend in 2022, but the contract continues an extension clause until 2025.

That clause runs out in the coming days with Mbappe indicating an unwillingness to sign and PSG ready to force him to a decision.

There remains an option for Mbappe to agree a separate extension with PSG, if he is convinced by their ongoing progress, but the signs do not look positive.

PSG’s hard line stance has disrupted Real Madrid’s long term plan on Mbappe as they seek to avoid another embarrassment with the France captain.

Mbappe’s call to stay in Paris in 2022 went against the growing push to move to Madrid and the club remain cautious in their approach.

The current setting has created a transfer poker game scenario with Real Madrid still looking to stick with their objective of formalising a deal at the start of 2024.

Mbappe will miss PSG’s preseason tour of Japan as the club hierarchy look to squeeze all involved but their options are limited.

Despite the public stance of being willing to sell to whoever meets their €200m (or less) valuation, PSG know Real Madrid are on a slim list of clubs that can afford, or will pay that huge fee.

Other interested parties will not be rushed, and Real Madrid will look to play their hand carefully, and the latest power play will not ruffle feathers in Madrid, as PSG aim to ensure a financial return on their star asset.