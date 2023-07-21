Xavi Hernandez eyeing long-term Sergio Busquets successor at La Masia following Oriol Romeu deal

Barcelona have their Sergio Busquets successor in Oriol Romeu, who although will not be able to bring the same quality to the role, can fulfil a similar role positionally.

However at the age of 31, and turning 32 in September, it is fair to call Romeu a stop-gap solution. Xavi Hernandez is already looking to potential replacements for Romeu down the line, and with funds limited, is scouring La Masia for potential.

As per Sport, he has settled on 17-year-old Pau Prim as a potential option. Spending last season with the under-19 B side, Prim has drawn attention at La Masia for his similarities with Busquets stylistically.

Prim has spent a number of training sessions with the first team, and although Marc Casado was tried there in the Champions League last November, Prim is the player Xavi is keeping the closest eye on.

As with all young players, naming them as a successor to a certain player is problematic, as it then creates expectation that said starlet can emulate the exact skillset of that player. However it is encouraging for Barcelona that Xavi is first looking at La Masia rather than the market.