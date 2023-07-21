West Ham ‘offered’ Youssef En-Nesyri deal by Sevilla

Premier League side West Ham could reignite their transfer interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Hammers are expected to kickstart a transfer shopping spree in the coming weeks after finally securing a £100m deal to sell former captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

David Moyes will be looking to shrewdly reinvest in his squad, with the Rice money earmarked to cover multiple positions, ahead of a Europa League campaign.

On the opposite end of the financial scale, defending Europa League champions Sevilla are struggling with growing debt, and may be forced to sell key players.

En-Nesyri has been previously been linked with a move to the London Stadium with Moyes seeing an offer for the Morocco international rejected in 2021.

As per reports from the Daily Express, Moyes is ready to try again for the 26-year-old, with a £25m bid, to inject more goals into his team.

En-Nesyri managed 18 goals in all competitions last season including six in European action.