Valencia star negotiating exit deal as Los Che try to escape large contract

Valencia forward Edinson Cavani looks as if he will leave the club after less than a year, following a poor campaign at Mestalla.

Struggling to get going amid injuries and inconsistency, Cavani finished the season with just five league goals. While his service was perhaps not as consistent he would have liked, Cavani failed to either lead the attack or convert several major chances.

As such, the 36-year-old is one of the players that Valencia want to move on. Cavani has a year left on his deal, but Cadena Cope say his negotiating an exit from the club. Los Che offered to mutually terminate his deal for a small amount of the €5.5m he is due next season, but so far have not received a response.

Cavani has been heavily linked with a move to Boca Juniors, and it appears he will join them once he sorts out an exit package from Valencia.

As tends to be the case for Valencia these days, their summer activity is dependent on how much money they can raise through sales before they go into the market themselves. Ruben Baraja looks as if he will lose Yunus Musah as well as Cavani, before he can look at a new number nine for next season.