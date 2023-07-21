Tottenham eye Premier League targets as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts Atletico Madrid talks

Tottenham have potentially taken a key step in replacing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as transfer interest from Atletico Madrid steps up.

Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from Spurs ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season with Los Rojiblancos tracking the Danish international as a target.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder is currently away on a preseason tour of Australia and Asia, but a departure is being worked on back in the UK.

Atletico are planning for reinforcements in the coming weeks with the club firm in their plan to sell players before bringing in new options.

However, Spurs are rumoured to be growing increasingly concerned over Hojbjerg’s desire to leave the club, and Ange Postecoglu has lined up two possible replacements for him.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, the fee generated by Hojbjerg’s sale could be used to make an offer for either Chelsea star Connor Gallagher or Aston Villa’s Brazilian playmaker Douglas Luiz.