Spain ease through first World Cup match with comfortable Costa Rica victory

Spain have cruised to an opening victory in the World Cup, scoring a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

During a ten minute spell Spain put the game to bed, with a Valeria del Campo own goal opening the scoring. Aitana Bonmati’s clever touch in behind the defence allowed Esther Gonzalez to fire across goal before it was turned in by del Campo.

Just two minutes later, the ball was cut back to Bonmati inside the box, who found the far corner well. Gonzalez would then get on the scoresheet herself in the 27th minute.

While Spain attacked for much of the rest of the match, they failed to find the same purpose. In the 34th minute, Jenni Hermoso failed to convert a penalty, which was comfortably stopped by Daniela Solera, following a soft penalty.

The second half saw Alexia Putellas come off the bench in a game that was already settled. Jorge Vilda perhaps already had one eye on their next fixture, which takes place on Wednesday at 09:30 CEST, as they face Zambia in their second group game. Zambia face Japan in their first group game, with the latter favourites to make it through alongside Spain.