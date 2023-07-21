Second potential Joao Felix destination shuts down chances of move from Atletico Madrid

Struggling Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is looking for a way out of the club this summer, but after his declaring his interest publicly in moving to Barcelona, his options are drying up.

Not least because Barcelona are not interested in doing a deal this summer. While Felix is liked by President Joan Laporta, financially Barcelona have decided it is not something they can justify.

Aston Villa are thought to be another option, but so far Felix has resisted that idea. Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly a fan too, but his arrival at the Parc des Princes depends on the exit of Neymar Junior – the Brazilian has just declared that he will be staying.

One of the potential outs that had been suggested was a potential loan deal to former side Benfica, where he could get his mojo back, especially after Sporting Director Rui Costa declared that ‘any club would love to Felix’.

However his tone has changed somewhat, with Costa now telling Diario AS that “Felix is an Atletico Madrid player, period.” He also remarked that he has ‘little availabiity’.

It looks as if Felix has an uphill battle to find a destination that works for him this summer. Fair or not, his comments have only reinforced the idea that his mindset is more orientated to ensuring he gets the best for himself rather than for the team.