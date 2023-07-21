Samuel Eto’o involved in match-fixing scandal in Cameroon

Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Mallorca striker Samuel Eto’o continues to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons as President of the Cameroonian FA.

Earlier in the week, he was accused by a former Vice-President of trying to ruin Andre Onana’s international career. Now, he has been accused of helping to fix matches in the national leagues.ç

According to Camfoot, via La Razon, Eto’o had promised to ensure two sides would be promoted to the top division in Cameroon. A conversation has been published where Eto’o allegedly tells Valentine Gwain, President of Victoria United.

“There are things we can do, but you have to be very discreet brother. I’m out of the country. I haven’t even had time to go home and work with the president because I can’t call the refs directly and tell them to be careful. But I can work with the president [of the referees].”

“Don’t worry, we’ll give you your three points and we will suspend the referee. But let me at least come back to Cameroon. I arrive on the 3rd (of January) in the evening. So we’ll meet in the office on the 4th. But I’m going to discard this referee anyway. I’m going to disqualify him. On the 4th we’ll meet in the office, and that’s when I’ll summon the president of the referees.”

“It’s better that we meet discreetly.Maybe you organize two days, you invite your wives to Yaounde, we see each other discreetly, we talk and you leave. It’s important to have a good relationship with the president of the league. He has the power. And from there, he, with his commissions, will be able to suspend even the president of the referees.”

Victoria United would be promoted to the top division in April of this year. as of yet Eto’o is yet to respond to these accusations, but it is pointed out by Cadena Cope, FIFA went on to give the Cameroonian FA a fresh €6.5m grant, just days after this conversation was made public.

