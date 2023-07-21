Porto looking to bring in second Barcelona player to strengthen defence

Barcelona are in talks with Porto over the sale of Nico Gonzalez, but a second player could be close to joining him across the border.

According to Sport, they are close to agreeing the loan of Mexican right-back Julian Araujo too. The 21-year-old arrived to Barcelona in February but with the club having filed his paperwork late, was unable to make his debut for the Blaugrana.

Araujo looks as if he will not be competing for a spot this season either, despite reports that Xavi Hernandez wanted to see him in preseason. Las Palmas were linked with a loan move for Araujo, but Porto, after also being linked with a loan for Sergino Dest, appear to be close to completing a double swoop from Can Barca.

Barcelona took a risk on Araujo, but ultimately Xavi Hernandez will probably use Sergi Roberto ahead of Araujo if he does not believe in him as Jules Kounde’s cover. Equally, it would make no sense for them to carry both Araujo and Dest into next season, with both looking to prove themselves.