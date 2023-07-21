Barcelona

Oriol Romeu ready for Sergio Busquets ‘replacement’ challenge

New Barcelona signing Oriol Romeu is ready for the challenge ahead in 2023/24.

La Blaugrana highlighted their former La Masia player as a possible option at the start of the month as part of wider strategy.

The departure of club captain Sergio Busquets created a hole in the Barcelona midfield as he opted to move on after 13 seasons with the club.

Busquets’ move to Inter Miami has now been confirmed and the club have moved quickly to bring in Romeu as an experienced operator in the squad.

Despite the delicate subject of ‘replacing’ Busquets not being discussed at length, due to the pressure involved, Romeu showed no sign of nerves in his formal unveiling.

The 31-year-old was pragmatic over the situation and insisted the chance to follow a legend was too tempting to turn down as he left Girona.

“I can give balance to the team. One of my strengths is the physical part and I try to continue learning with the ball, I’m sure that with the help of the coach I will take a step forward,” as per reports from Marca.

“Busquets has marked an era. One of the best No.5’s there has ever been. Arriving just after him is a beautiful challenge, which excites me.”

Romeu has joined up with the Barcelona squad on their USA preseason tour and he could make a second debut on July 23 against Juventus.

Posted by

Tags Girona Oriol Romeu Sergio Busquets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News