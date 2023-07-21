Milan close to €25m deal for 24-year-old La Liga winger – ‘99% done’

Milan are on the verge of sealing a deal for Villarreal winger Samu Chukwueze, according to reports in Spain.

The Rossoneri look as if they will miss out on a deal for Arnaut Danjuma this summer, with the Dutch forward preferring a move to England.

However the Nigerian international Chukwueze is close to joining Milan, says Matteo Moretto. The deal will cost Milan €25m, which is a decent price for the Villarreal star. Chukwueze is out of contract next summer, and it looks unlikely that he will sign renewal, thus Villarreal have decided to cash in this summer.

💬 "Chukwueze al Milan está hecho al 99%". @MatteMoretto cuenta en #RelevoMercato la última hora del extremo del Villarreal. 📌 El precio rondará los 25 millones de euros y firmará un contrato de cinco años. 💻 https://t.co/sBP4bWBsBl pic.twitter.com/6QXLhX5lpG — Relevo (@relevo) July 21, 2023

Moretto goes on to report that Chukwueze has already greed terms with Milan, and will pen a five-year deal for many of his best years. Recent reports say he will make €20m from the deal, his salary being €4m per annum.

While Chukwueze has always stood out for his impressive dribbling, this past season he added production to his game, becoming far more consistent. 13 goals and 11 assists made him one of the key elements in Villarreal’s fifth-place finish. If he can make that production a permanent part of his game, then Milan will have one of the most dangerous players in Europe.