Las Palmas President rant at journalist revealed: ‘I’ll smash your head in if I see you’

Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez has been forced to make a public apology to a journalist following a foul-mouthed rant.

Diario AS journalist Pablo Checa has been banned on several occasions from Las Palmas club facilities in recent months, and the Madrid paper have since released the audio from phone call that Ramirez made to Checa. Included in the call are a number of threats and insults.

“I’m going to s*** on your f****** mother. Your mother is a w****. If I see your face in front of me, I’ll smash your head in. You are a son of a b**** and I s*** on your f****** mother. If I see you at the stadium or at Barranco Seco, I’ll smash your head in.”

Barranco Seco refers to the training facilities at Las Palmas.

“When I see you I’m going to hit you. Because it’s what I feel like doing, because I tell f****** like you what I’m telling you: I s*** on your f****** mother! Go f*** yourself, I not speaking to you anymore, r*****.”

Ramirez has since come out and apologised, revealing that he will allow Checa back on club premises. The pair both went on Cadena SER in order to discuss the matter, where Ramirez apologised but there was a still a hostile tone between the two nevertheless.

The Las Palmas President still asked that Checa respected ‘his truth’, and he would respect his. It seems that even if Ramirez is apologising, and repented his forms, he still wasn’t on good terms with Checa.

It is not yet clear what exactly brought about such a strong retaliation, although it is thought that it may be down to his reporting on a sexual assault case to do with a Las Palmas player.

The player in question, Joel Dominguez, had his contract rescinded by Las Palmas this week, but until then had not had any action taken against him, aside from being suspended and being made to go into therapy.

The paper had conducted two interviews with the mother of the victim, and one with the victim herself in the subsequent months. AS had sent letters to both La Liga and Las Palmas about the veto for Checa.