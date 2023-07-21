La Liga to award €130m to clubs based on broadcast performance

La Liga called their partnership with EA Sports ‘a new era’, and clubs will now not only be competing on the pitch, but on the screen.

Relevo say that a new €130m pot of money will be available to La Liga clubs next season, which will be awarded to those which put on the best show.

Clubs will be awarded points based on how good their braodcasting is, which will be assessed based on the use of new technology and access.

The points system will have a minimum number of points (175) which will go to teams that provide the minimum stipulated access. Those who provide extra tunnel footage, dressing room footage, motivational speeches, half-time interviews or immediate reaction will work their way to the maximum score of 500 points. The money will then be divided between the clubs based on the position of those teams in the table, and depending on the number which reach 500 points.

This system is designed in order to help incentivise a better TV product, improve the access for the upcoming La Liga Netflix series and create a more engaging product, following in the footsteps of Formula 1 and the NBA.

The money itself comes from the new TV rights deal signed by La Liga, where 50% is divided between the clubs equally, 25% is based on sporting results, and the final 25% which goes to improving the product – this comes from that 25%.

Depending on how the points are awarded, this could be a smart way of ensuring La Liga are producing as good if not better content than elsewhere. However there will no doubt be a suspicion from many of Spain’s clubs that this system will reward the biggest sides (who have more resources but perhaps guard access more), who have consistently pursued an advantage through TV deal financing.