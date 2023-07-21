Giovani Lo Celso offered four transfer routes away from Tottenham

Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso looks set to leave the Premier League club next month.

Lo Celso was a surprise selection for Spurs’ preseason tour of Australia and Asia with the Argentina international rumoured to be heading back to La Liga for the 2023/24 season.

After returning from a two-year loan spell at Villarreal, the 27-year-old is at a career crossroads, ahead of the new campaign.

Villarreal opted against making a permanent move for him with Barcelona rumoured to be interested as part of their ongoing midfield rebuild.

However, La Blaugrana’s financial issues could be a decisive block, with reports from Marca claiming there are additional offers on the table from England, Spain and Italy.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is a fan of Lo Celso’s combative style, and wants to keep him in the Premier League, with former club Real Betis also interested in bringing him back to Andalucia.

Serie A champions Napoli have also registered an interest but Villa and Real Betis are the current front runners.