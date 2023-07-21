Getafe star David Soria offered Premier League move

Real Madrid’s plan to resign former Los Blancos youth team player David Soria could be challenged by Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Soria has been linked with a short move back across the Spanish capital to join up with Real Madrid but talks have failed to progress in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old was ever present for Getafe, as they secured top flight safety last season, but Real Madrid can offer the promise of challenging for trophies.

Getafe are reportedly already looking for replacements for Soria, regardless of his potential destination, but a lack of first team football is a concern at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

As per reports from Marca, that could change Soria’s stance over remaining in Madrid, with Forest looking to install him as first choice at the City Ground.

Another ex-Real Madrid keeper, Keylor Navas, was No.1 last season, but the club opted against making his loan move permanent due to his high salary.