Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo join Barcelona captain list

Barcelona are set for more changes ahead of the 2023/24 season.

La Blaugrana secured a first La Liga title since 2019 as Xavi’s young charges eventually eased over the line to the league title in the campaign run-in.

However, the need for updates has continued, with key figures moving on, and Xavi planning for the club’s long term future in the months ahead.

Sergio Busquets’ move Inter Miami has removed a key part of Barcelona’s engine room as he moved on after 13 seasons with the club.

Jordi Alba has joined Busquets in Florida as the second player to leave the Barcelona captain group from the 2022/23 campaign.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto have remained as part of the group but the club have confirmed two replacements for the upcoming campaign.

Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo have joined the captains group with the former seemingly rejecting any potential to leave Catalonia this summer.

