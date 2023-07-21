Diego Simeone’s son set for La Liga move

La Liga is set to have two Simeones in it next season, as Giuliano is on the verge of a move.

Simeone junior, the youngest of the three footballing brothers, spent last season on loan at Real Zaragoza, where he was largely thought to have done a good job. Simeone scored 9 times and gave 3 assists in 36 appearances, in a struggling Zaragoza team.

As per Marca, the 20-year-old will sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid until 2028, extending his current deal by three years.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Giuliano Simeone will renew his contract with Atlético de Madrid until 2028. 🇦🇷🔥 [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/zMrEnFojpO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 21, 2023

Once that deal is completed, Giuliano will head to fellow La Liga side Alaves on loan for the season.

He will have his work cut out at Alaves too, where the promoted Babazorros are yet to make major investments in their squad from last season. One of their key needs is to bring in a natural goalscorer, and while trusting in Simeone could pay dividends, Luis Garcia Plaza will no doubt prefer to have an experienced goalscorer alongside him too.