Carlo Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid squad is better, including missing Jude Bellingham ingredient

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes his side have improved this summer, in spite of the loss of Karim Benzema.

The 35-year-old’s departure, and the prospect of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid have dominated the headlines in the Spanish capital, but Ancelotti maintains that Los Blancos are better equipped this season.

“We are very happy. What has arrived improves the quality of the squad. Fran Garcia improves the left back spot, where we had problems last season. With Joselu we have more in the aerial game in the rival area, where we also suffered. Guler is very talented. He is very young and I think the fans will enjoy him.”

He also told Marca that Jude Bellingham will provide Real Madrid with something they did not have previously.

“Bellingham is a great interior with something we were missing: the ability to arrive in the box. The squad has improved. I want to try something new. If it doesn’t work out, we have the old system, which gave us so many successes.”

“I think the squad has improved despite having lost a legend like Karim Benzema, to whom we wish the best.”

It is true that out of their other options, not many are famed for their ability to get into the box and score goals. It is something that Fede Valverde looked as if he might add to his game last season, but he struggled to provide the same impact after the World Cup, although he did break the double-digit goal barrier.

Bellingham is much more technically able once he is in the box, and the latest reports are that the new system Ancelotti has in mind will accommodate Bellingham‘s llegada as one of their main threats.